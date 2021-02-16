UNICEF supports possible back to face-to-face classes

THE United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has expressed support to possibility of bringing back learners to face-to-face classroom sessions in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Andrew Morris, chief of UNICEF Mindanao Field Office, said the international body is working along a program track on the “Safe return to school: An urgent priority to secure the future of every child in the Bangsamoro region.”

At a virtual presser here Thursday, Morris said in BARMM alone, a total of 890,985 enrolled children were forced to end schooling period earlier than the fixed regular school year due to imposed lockdown as of March 2020.

Morris said there is a growing concern on the sustainability of the home-based learning modality in Philippine regions, including BARMM.

“There is a growing concern on the sustainability of the home-based learning modality since not all families can provide the necessary and appropriate parental guidance and support to their children,” Morris said on weekend.

Some schools have opted for soft-reopening of classroom learning sessions, as the Covid19 eases down. In such case, Morris said, the UNICEF has been doing its part to ensure safe return of students to normal classes. Nash B. Maulana