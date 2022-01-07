Unpaid bills leave Hall of Justice “powerless”

KIDAPAWAN CITY --- Supply of electricity at the Hall of Justice in this city was cut over unpaid bills amounting to P300,000.

Court proceedings and other judicial functions have been stalled for a week now since the Cotabato Electric Cooperative (Cotelco) initiated the move.

Catholic radio station dxND quoted Cotelco general manager Godofredo Gomez as justifying the power cut, saying the electric company needed to pay the electricity it procures from providers.

Funds for the operating expenses of local courts come from the Supreme Court, according to court employees.

The transfer of funds to judicial entities in the regions was reportedly delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.