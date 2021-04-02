  Friday Apr, 02 2021 04:50:52 AM

UPDATE: 2 hurt as blast rocks Cotabato City on Holy Thursday, 2 more IEDs found

Local News • 19:30 PM Thu Apr 1, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez
Police conduct post blast probe near an old police outpost. (Ferdinandh Cabrera)

COTABATO CITY - A powerful explosion ripped through a busy street in Barangay Bagua Mother here that left two persosn injured, initial police reports showd.

The blast came at past 6 p.m. along Jose Lim Extension.

Two persons, Akmad Cade and Marguiana T Kalim, were rushed by responsing police to the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center due to blast injuries.

Police are yet to determine the make of the explosive.

Bomb experts found two more improvised bomb near the area where the first IED went off. 

The second IED was safely deactivated. It took three attempts for bomb experts to detonate the third IED.

Investigation continue as to who were the perpetrators and what motivated them to do so on Holy Thursday. 

 

