UPDATE: 4 slain in Mlang, North Cotabato shootout

John M. Unson
Police probers are still investigating on the bloody incident as funeral workers carry the remains of one of the Papna brothers. (DXND and FB image )

KIDAPAWAN CITY --- Two co-owners of a roadside eatery and two policemen perished in a shootout in Barangay Bialong in Mlang, North Cotabato early Wednesday.

The two policemen, Master Sgt. Fletcherlyn Dominic Pido and Staff Sgt. Arman Alquiza Bada, were in a team tasked to arrest the siblings John Kevin and Jerson Rey Papna right in their establishment in Barangay Bialong, Mlang but the mission turned haywire when the duo resisted, provoking a clash.

The warrant for the arrest of the Papnas in connection with a murder case came from the Regional Trial Court Branch 23 in Kidapawan City, signed by Judge Jose Tanalgo Tabosares.

The Papnas, Pido and Bada perished in the ensuing gunfight that caused panic among villagers residing around the scene of the encounter.

Residents of Mlang, among them barangay officials who requested anonymity, said the Papnas both had “shady personas,” also implicated in other crimes besides the murder case pending at the RTC Branch 23 in Kidapawan City.

The cadavers of Pido and Bada had been turned over to the Wood Haven Funeral Home in Kidapawan City, according to the North Cotabato provincial police. 

 

