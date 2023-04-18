UPDATE: 7 hurt in Isulan bus bombing, SITG formed to fast track probe

GEN.SANTOS CITY – Seven individuals incurred minor injuries in an explosion inside a passenger bus at Isulan Public Terminal, Brgy. Kalawag 2, Isulan, Sultan Kudarat at around 12:20 PM this day.

The injured victims were identified as the following: 1. John Ruskin A. Dela Cruz, 15 years old, resident of Calumpang General Santos City; 2. Jeffrey A. Dela Cruz, 14 years old, resident of Calumpang, General Santos City; 3. Javiren A. Batican,13 years old, resident of Alabel, Sarangani Province 4. Edgar P. Cochoco, 56 years old, resident of Malabang, Lanao del Sur 5. Ramsiya I. Alilayah, 60 years old, resident of Apopong, General Santos City 6. Nur Fatima D. Maca -antao, 25 years old, resident of Marawi City 7. Analia Bagundang, 57 years old, PC Hill, Cotabato City

The victims were brought to Sultan Kudarat Provincial Hospital for immediate medical treatment. PNP personnel, Forensics Unit, and Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit of SKPPO rushed to the area to process the scene and determine the responsible group behind this atrocity.

PCOL ROGELIO Z RAYMUNDO, JR, DRDO already directed SKPPO to create the provincial-level Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) to handle the case.

Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, PRO-12 regional director, expresses strong condemnation of this atrocious act.

“PRO 12 strongly condemns this dastardly act that affected seven innocent civilians. While PRO 12 is already on top of the situation, we will intensify our efforts together with the AFP and other law enforcement agencies to identify the personalities behind this atrocity and deliver justice to the victims,” Macaraeg said.