  Monday May, 09 2022 05:14:02 PM

UPDATE: 9 hurt in Maguindanao grenade attacks

NDBC BANTAY HALALAN 2022 • 22:00 PM Sun May 8, 2022
118
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY --- Nine were hurt in powerful explosions that rocked Maguindanao’s adjoining Shariff Aguak and Datu Unsay Ampatuan towns Sunday night.

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, police director of Maguindanao, said Monday four 40 millimeter grenade projectiles fired from a distance using launchers landed and went off in the surroundings of the town hall of Datu Unsay town.

Nine villagers were hurt in the blasts, some of them minors.

Bongcayao said the victims were immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Another explosion rocked the town proper of Shariff Aguak several minutes later.

Responding probers from the Shariff Aguak municipal police said someone detonated a fragmentation grenade in the premises of the town’s public terminal and hurriedly escaped.

No one was hurt in bombing but the powerful blast triggered panic among residents.

The neighboring Datu Unsay Ampatuan and Shariff Aguak towns are political bailiwicks of the Ampatuan clan in Maguindanao. 

Patuloy pa ngayon ang imbestigasyon ng PNP sa nasabing insidente.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Another blast rocks Maguindanao, 6 hurt

COTABATO CITY - Unidentified men fired an M-79 grenade toward a voting center in Datu Piang, Maguindanao that ledt six voters injured, police said...

2 hurt in machete attack in Lanao Sur school campus

COTABATO CITY --- Three men armed with sharp machetes hacked and seriously wounded two voters in a polling precinct in Saguiaran town in Lanao del...

3 die in Buluan shooting near voting center

Three village watchmen serving as perimeter peacekeepers were shot to death by still unidentified gunmen in Buluan, Maguindanao at 8:15 today....

UPDATE: 9 hurt in Maguindanao grenade attacks

COTABATO CITY --- Nine were hurt in powerful explosions that rocked Maguindanao’s adjoining Shariff Aguak and Datu Unsay Ampatuan towns Sunday night...

PNP to serve as Electoral Board for Cotabato City polls

Breaking! Higit na 500 na special BEI na mga pulis, napagkasunduan ng kapwa panig ng UBJP mayor candidate Bruce Matabalao at kampo ni Mayor...