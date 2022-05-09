UPDATE: 9 hurt in Maguindanao grenade attacks

COTABATO CITY --- Nine were hurt in powerful explosions that rocked Maguindanao’s adjoining Shariff Aguak and Datu Unsay Ampatuan towns Sunday night.

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, police director of Maguindanao, said Monday four 40 millimeter grenade projectiles fired from a distance using launchers landed and went off in the surroundings of the town hall of Datu Unsay town.

Nine villagers were hurt in the blasts, some of them minors.

Bongcayao said the victims were immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Another explosion rocked the town proper of Shariff Aguak several minutes later.

Responding probers from the Shariff Aguak municipal police said someone detonated a fragmentation grenade in the premises of the town’s public terminal and hurriedly escaped.

No one was hurt in bombing but the powerful blast triggered panic among residents.

The neighboring Datu Unsay Ampatuan and Shariff Aguak towns are political bailiwicks of the Ampatuan clan in Maguindanao.

Patuloy pa ngayon ang imbestigasyon ng PNP sa nasabing insidente.