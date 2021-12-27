  Monday Dec, 27 2021 12:34:03 AM

UPDATE: BIFF leader slain in Maguindanao clash

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 13:00 PM Sun Dec 26, 2021
6th ID information office

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - The 4th Division Commander and Chief of Staff of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) Karialan Faction identified as Zukarno Guilil alias Motorola was killed in an armed encounter against Joint Task Force Central (JTFC) Forces at Brgy Ganta, Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao early morning today, December 26, 2021.

Major General Juvymax R Uy, Commander of JTFC and 6th Infantry Division, confirmed said report and highlighted the professionalism of government forces to perform their mandate of protecting the Filipino People and the role of the communities in tracking down said BIFF leader.

The Commanding Officer of 6th Infantry Battalion, Lt. Col. Charlie Banaag, disclosed that armed clash erupted when troops from 6IB were able to corner the group of Guilil at Brgy Ganta, Shariff Saydona Mustapha after their presence was tipped-off by the residents. Further, recovered on the possession of Guilil are two (2) fragmentation grenades.

Guilil is responsible for various attacks and bombings in Maguindanao and has several standing warrants of arrests which include murder, multiple attempted murder, destructive arson, and violation of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020. He is also a known IED/Bomb Expert of the BIFF.

"The neutralization of alias Motorola gives justice to all victims of BIFF atrocities. The lead given by the residents further shows their desire to end the said terror group," said Col. Pedro Balisi, Commander of 1st Mechanized Brigade.

Maj. Gen. Uy vows to continue hunting down the remnants of the BIFF and Daulah Islamiya who have been attacking communities in Central Mindanao for almost a decade. "As part of the marching order of President Rodrigo Duterte, we are dedicated to putting an end to these terror groups," said Maj. Gen. Uy while continuously calling on the remnants of said terror groups to return to the folds of the law and live a peaceful life with their families.

