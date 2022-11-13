UPDATE: Mayor Bruce condemns recent shooting in the city; Army colonel under OPAPRU survives ambush

COTABATO CITY – Mayor Bruce Matabalao has condemned the series of shooting incidents in the city, the latest of which, was the ambush of an Army colonel’s vehicle along Sinsuat Avenue, on Saturday night.

Police have not released details of the latest incident, citing investigation is still going on.

No word from Cotabato City police director Colonel Querubin Manalang or his subordinates on the ambush of a certain retired Lt. Colonel Macalintangui.

Macalintangui survived the 6:45 p.m. ambush in front of Fiesta Mall, few meters from the entrance of Cotabato City hall, but not his driver, a certain Ramil.

“We strongly condemn the most recent shooting incident and all the other shooting incidents that transpired in Cotabato City,” Mayor Matabalao said of the incident where unidentified gunmen opened fire on the victim’s red Mitsubishi Montero.

“I have already given a very clear and strong directive to the City PNP to get to the bottom of these cases and intensify security measures,” he added.

Matabalao also said that he already sought the help of Task Force Kutawato and all force multipliers in addressing the problem.

The shooting came a day after a woman was shot dead along Don Rufino Alonzo Avenue and the attempt on the life of a Maguindanao town election officer.

“Wala tayong pagtatakpan at lalong wala tayong tatalikuran sa mga pangyayaring ito. HAHARAPIN AT RIRESOLBAHIN NATIN ANG MGA ITO KASAMA NG ATING KAPULISAN AT MILITAR AT SA KOOPERASYON NG BAWAT ISANG COTABATEÑO,” he said.

Lt. Col. Macalintangui, 49, and his driver, Cpl. Ramil Laguioman, were in a red Mitsubishi Montero when they were attacked at about 7:00 p.m. Saturday by men on motorcycles while at a busy stretch of the Sinsuat Avenue here.

Laguioman, 34, died instantly from gunshot wounds.

Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Sunday investigators from the Cotabato City Police Office are now trying to identify the culprits for immediate prosecution.

Macalintangui is detailed at the extension office here of Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez, Jr. and is involved in government peace and security programs in the Bangsamoro region.

The ambush scene is not too distant from a roadside commercial complex, the private Notre Dame Hospital and the People’s Palace, which is the operations center of the Cotabato City local government unit.

People close to Macalantangui told reporters they are certain it was him who was the target of the attack.

Major Gen. Roy Galido, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division in nearby Camp Siongco in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, said Sunday he has ordered their intelligence units to help in the investigation of the incident.

Galido has urged local officials to help put closure to the atrocity.