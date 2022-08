(UPDATE) Phivolcs: Magnitude 5.9 jolts mainland Mindanao

COTABATO CITY - A magnitude 5.9 hit mainland Mindanao at 2:25 p.m. today, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

It was tectonic in origin and was traced 31 km west of Datu Blah Sinsuat, Maguindanao and 59 km from Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.

No casualty was reported and aftershocks are expected, Phivolcs said.

Below are the reported intensities.