UPDATE: A stronger quake hits Magsaysay, Davao Sur anew, this time its Magnitude 6.3

KIDAPAWAN CITY - A stronger quake believed to be an aftershock of Sunday morning's tremor rocked Magsaysay, Davao del Sur anew.

The magnitude 6.3 quake was tectonic in origin and came at 12:22 p.m. about 5 hours after a magnitude 4.8 quake jolted Magsaysay town.

The earlier quake was traced 9 kilometers east of Magsaysay while the 12:22 p.m. tremor was located 8 kilometers east of the same town.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said afterschocks are expected.

(The Phivolcs, in its updated bulletin, reduced the magnitude to 6.1 and reported the following intensities).

Reported Intensity:

Intensity V - Kidapawan City, Arakan, Carmen, Kabacan, Makilala and M'Lang, North Cotabato; City of Koronadal and Banga, South Cotabato; Matalam,

Cotabato; Bansalan, Hagonoy, Magsaysay and Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur

Intensity IV - Davao City; Banisilan and Midsayap, North Cotabato; Don Carlos, Bukidnon; Polomok, Sto. Nino and Norala, South Cotabato South Cotabato;

Alabel, Kiamba and Malapatan, Saranggani; Palimbang and Tacurong, Sultan Kudarat

Intensity III - Cotabato City; Cagayan De Oro City; Kadingilan and Kitaotao, Bukidnon; Tagum City, Davao del Norte; Maco and Nabunturan, Davao de Oro

Intensity II - Cagayan de Oro City; Kalilangan, Bukidnon

Intensity I - Bislig City, Surigao Del Sur

Instrumental Intensity:

Intensity V - Koronadal City, South Cotobato; Kidapawan City, North Cotabato

Intensity IV - Alabel and Kiamba, Sarangani; General Santos City, South Cotabato

Intensity II - Cagayan de Oro and Gingoog, Misamis Oriental

Intensity I - Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental