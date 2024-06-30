Upi's Meguyaya festival 3rd runner up in Aliwan Fiesta dance competition; 3rd place Tugtog ng Aliwan

Congratulations to the Aliwan Fiesta 2024 Street Dance Competition Champion, Iloilo Dinagyang Festival.

2nd place- Tultugan Festival from Iloilo Province represented by Maasin, Iloilo

3rd place- Meguyaya Festival from Upi, Maguindanao del Norte, represented by Kibucay National High School

4th place- Niyogyugan Festival from Quezon Province, represented by Pagbilao Street Dancers

5th place- Sinulog Festival from Cebu City, represented by Banauan Cultural Group

Your exceptional performance, dedication, and passion have truly brought our cultural heritage to life

The Meguyaya Festival delegation also won third place in the Tugtog ng Aliwan Competition!