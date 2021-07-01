  Thursday Jul, 01 2021 10:09:08 AM

Upland barangay residents now has steady water supply

INDIGENOUS PEOPLES NEWS • 10:00 AM Thu Jul 1, 2021
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY - Safe drinking water is abundant now in Barangay Looy, South Upi town as a result of a water supply facility constructed by foreign benefactors and the Bangsamoro government, Mayor Reynalbert Insular said Thursday.

“Supply of safe drinking water in that area was scarce before because it is a high ground and springs are far from villages,” Insular said.

He said the facility was opened for public last month by representatives from the International Labour Organization, from The People of Japan, or TPJ, which is a non-government organization and the Ministry of Labor and Employment-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The ILO is a United Nations agency whose mandate is to advance social and economic justice through interventions meant to promote international labor standards.

The water supply project in Barangay Looy was implemented jointly by the office of Minister Romeo Sema of MOLE-BARMM, the ILO and the People of Japan, based on a study on the need for it and recommendations from local sectors.

“We are thankful to the ILO, to the People of Japan and the MOLE-BARMM for this project. Our local government unit will keep it functional round-the-clock,” Insular said. (John Felix Unson)

