U.S. Embassy ‘CAT’ completes PSG training; upgrades equipment

THE US Embassy Civil Affairs Team (CAT) has completed a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) training to support search and rescue and maritime law enforcement operations.

Following the training, U.S. Embassy CAT turned over 12 sets of dive equipment and emergency medical supplies to the PCG, aboard the MRRV-9701 Teresa Magbanua in Palawan on November 5. The vessel is the largest in the PCG fleet.

“The U.S. Embassy CAT is honored to continue its work with the PCG in Palawan to ensure that all crew members are prepared to respond to various maritime situations,” U.S. Embassy CAT Leader Capt. Stephen Coleman said at the turnover ceremony.

The equipment turnover marked the culmination of a five-day medical training led by the U.S. Embassy CAT to enhance the PCG’s trauma care and lifesaving capabilities during maritime security operations.

“This medical first responder training is useful to our personnel here in the PCG district in Palawan. This is especially important for the members of the Special Operations Group who are the first responders during emergencies, including humanitarian response and disaster relief operations,” PCG District Palawan commander Commodore Rommel Supangan said in Filipino. “This training gives them more knowledge to enable them to fulfill their missions.”

The training was based on U.S. military guidelines for trauma life support in pre-hospital combat medicine.

U.S. Embassy CATs are a part of U.S. efforts to build shared capabilities with partner nations around the world. In the Philippines, they have collaborated with local government units, provincial disaster risk reduction and management offices, and the PCG on several initiatives, including disaster preparedness, medical first responder training, and support to local COVID-19 response.