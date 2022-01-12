  Wednesday Jan, 12 2022 03:26:10 PM

US Marines train Region 12 cops on rifle sniping

Peace and Order • 14:15 PM Wed Jan 12, 2022
John M. Unson
Members of the US Marines are handling the training course. (From PRO-12)

GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- A team from the US Marine Corps is training a group of selected personnel of the Police Regional Office-12 on long-range sniper tactics and proficiency.

Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, director of PRO-12, said Wednesday the 15-day Advance Sniper Course for his subordinates is a joint program of the US Marine Corps and the Philippine National Police.

The training, which started this week, is being held inside the big compound here of PRO-12’s regional headquarters that has a rifle shooting range.

The program is being facilitated by the US Marines Special Operations Command, Marine Special Operations Team 8123 and PRO-12’s Regional Learning and Doctrine Development Division.

“We are grateful to the US Marines Corps for this training for our personnel,” Tagum said.

PRO-12 has special teams of selected members of the regional police force, among them snipers, who are involved in counter-terrorism operations and more intricate law-enforcement missions.

Tagum told reporters among the subjects to be imparted to the trainees are long-range, all-weather target shooting, target acquisition and range calculation. 

 

