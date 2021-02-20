U.S. sends in 2 C-130H Hercules aircrafts to PH

THE U.S. government turned over on Thursday the first of two C-130H Hercules Aircrafts under a recent transfer commitment of military aid package to Philippines Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and to the leadership of Philippine Air Force (PAF).

Chargé d’Affaires (CDA) John Law officially made the turnover alongside representatives from the Joint U.S. Military Assistance Group (JUSMAG) of the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines.

CDA Law said the C-130H Aircraft has demonstrated stability in flight reach and capability to deliver COVID-19 supplies across the country over the past years. “We hope this additional aircraft will continue to be a steady workhorse for the Philippine Air Force for years to come,” CDA Law said.

The PAF’s 220 Airlift Wing Unit based in Brigadier General Benito N Ebuen Air Base in Cebu will hangar and operate the aircraft.

Through PAF, the Philippine government can also utilize the C-130H Hercules Aircrafts for delivery of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) as well as in the distribution of supplies of COVID-19 protective gear and medical provisions.

The United States delivered to the PAF the two aircrafts designed with tactical airlift capability, worth Php 1.54 billion ($32.2 million) through the Foreign Military Financing grant program

The aircrafts are seen to strengthen the Philippine military’s logistical capacity for military and civil support operations.

A statement from the U.S. Embassy in Manila said the C-130H Hercules is capable of a maximum payload of 19,000 kilograms, with a flying range of over 1,900 kilometers.

The United States, as a longstanding ally of the Philippines, continues to provide support to the AFP through both grants and expedited sales of arms and munitions to provide urgent logistical assistance and HADR requirements, bolster long-term AFP modernization goals, and improve maritime security and counterterrorism efforts, the statement said.

The Philippines is by far the largest recipient of U.S. military assistance in the Indo-Pacific region. Since 2015, the United States has delivered more than Php37 billion ($765 million) worth of planes, ships, armored vehicles, small arms, and other military equipment to the Philippines, while also training side-by-side with our Filipino allies.