Valedictorian of PNPA "HINIRANG class of 2021" is from Region 12

"THE REIGNING BARON AMONG THE HINIRANGS"

F/CDT KENNETH JOHN ESPALLAGAR ETUCAS, was born and raised at Purok 11, Brgy. Tinagacan General Santos City. He is the eldest among three children of Mr. Gilbert Etucas and Mrs.Leonora Etucas. Born and raised from a humble yet dignified family, his father is a farmer while his mother is a housewife sustaining them with care, love, and support in all their endeavors and milestones in life.

He finished his primary education at Tinagacan Elementary School, his secondary education at Tinagacan National High School and Tertiary Education at Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Colleges General Santos City with the degree of Bachelor of Science in Criminology. In year 2015, he passed the Licensure Examination for Criminologist and became a License Criminologist.

F/Cdt Etucas is a simple person and a loving son who is willing to take all the possibilities of life to help his family and achieve his dream. Before he entered the Academy, he joined the Philippine National Police and took oath as Police Officer 1.

He was a proud product of Regional Training Center 12, PSBRC KAMAO CLASS 16-01. His training as Patrol Officer served as his stepping stone to become a cadet of the Philippine National Police Academy.

The opportunity knocked when the Regional Training Director of RTC 12 that time, PLTCOL MARIO CACHO CORTES, gave him the chance to take the PNPCAT examination.

He grabbed the chance with determination, out of thousands who took the examination nationwide, six of them from RTC 12 passed the PNPACAT examination. He, together with his buddies decided to pursue their goals to become future public safety officers.

Out of the six, only five of them passed all the examinations and took oath as cadets of the PNPA.

Upon entering the Academy, he was determined to take the road less traveled to help his family and to payback all their hardships and sacrifices. He used his humble beginnings as a source of inspiration and motivation to surpass all the hardships and struggles inside the Academy. F

our years of hard work, patience, and sacrifice paid off as he will be graduating Valedictorian of their class.

He is now inches away to achieve his dream to become a public safety officer in his chosen service, the Bureau of Fire Protection. He gives his heartfelt gratitude to the persons who supported him throughout his journey and those who believed him that he can reach the pinnacle of success.

He also gives credits to the Academy, for honing his character, instilling discipline, developing the skills, empowering his capabilities and enhancing his knowledge to become a refined individual as a preparation for his chosen profession.

Indeed, the PNPA is the best training ground for future leaders and officers. The values and discipline instilled by the Academy will be his foundation to give quality service to the Filipino people as a Public Safety Officer.