  Tuesday May, 31 2022 03:50:16 PM

Vendor slightly hurt in one of two Basilan IED blasts

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 12:15 PM Tue May 31, 2022
29
By: 
John M. Unson
An military ordnance expert sifts through a blast scene in Isabela City. (Karl Ignacio) 

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao --- An ambulant roadside vendor was slightly hurt (not two as earlier reported-ed) in one of two explosions that rocked Isabela City in Basilan one after another at dusk Monday.

The victim, Evangeline Gudilla Francisco, who sustained superficial shrapnel wounds, is now recuperating in a hospital.

The first blast was in the vicinity of a Jollibee food outlet in the city proper of Isabela.

Security camera recordings showed that the improvised explosive device used in the attack, inside a yellow plastic bag, was left by a man on a motorcycle and went off in less than three minutes after the suspect had sped away.

Officials of the Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade and the Basilan Provincial Police Office said the IED was detonated from a distance using a mobile phone.

Another explosion rocked several minutes later the premises of a private bus terminal in Valderosa Street in Isabela City’s Barangay La Piedad, a little farther from the scene of the first explosion.

The IED was placed in a box delivered by someone, for shipment to somewhere via the unit 281 of the Biel Transportation Company.

In an initial report, the Basilan provincial police said a vigilant militiaman guarding the private terminal noticed something inside the package, hurled it away and exploded as it landed on a concrete pavement.

Francisco, who was near the scene, was hit by fragments of the IED, according to police investigators. (John Unson) 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Police marshals deployed on buses plying in Region 12

KORONADAL CITY – To thwart destabilization by terrorist groups on passenger buses and public terminals, police authorities in the Soccsksargen region...

Vendor slightly hurt in one of two Basilan IED blasts

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao --- An ambulant roadside vendor was slightly hurt (not two as earlier reported-ed) in one of two explosions...

P81K worth shabu found in barangay councilman’s home

TULUNAN, North Cotabato - Anti-narcotics agents clamped down a barangay councilor from whose house here they found P81,600 worth of shabu...

2 blasts rock Isabela City, Basilan, 2 hurt

ISABELA CITY - Suspected improvised bombs were set off in two areas here Monday afternoon, Radio Ronda del Basilan reported. The twin blasts came...

Maguindanao school principal hurt in ambush

Isang principal ng paaralan sa bayan ng Paglat ang biktima ng pamamaril sa Pandag, Maguindanao kaninang alas tres ng hapon. Ito mismo ang...