Vice mayor’s brother wounded in North Cotabato gun attack

Peace and Order • 11:15 AM Mon May 23, 2022
John M. Unson
Barangay Lower Glad chair Nestro Rabara. (Image from his FB page)

MIDSAYAP, North Cotabato - A barangay chairman was seriously wounded in a gun attack here late Saturday.

Nestor Rabara, chairman of Barangay Lower Glad here, was dining in his house when a man shot him thrice with a .45 caliber pistol through an open window.

He is now recuperating in a hospital, according to Midsayap’s municipal police chief, Lt. Col. Rolly Oranza.

Rabara is older sibling of Midsayap Vice Mayor Manuel Rabara, who got elected as member of the North Cotabato provincial board during the May 9 elections.

Oranza said investigators are still trying to identify the culprit, who had escaped after the attack using a getaway motorcycle parked nearby.

Oranza said they are not discounting the possibility that the attempt to kill Rabara could be politically-motivated, or possibly related to his being incumbent chairman of Barangay Glad, an interior barangay here.  

