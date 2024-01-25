Village ‘Kagawad,’ traffic enforcer arrested for shabu peddling

KORONADAL CITY – Police and anti-narcotics operatives here and in Maguindanao del Sur arrested on Wendnesday a village councilman and a traffic enforcer during separate drug buy bust operations.

Kath Abad, speaking for the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in the Soccsksargen region, identified the busted traffic enforcer as Jomar Sumagaysay, 42, a resident of Barangay Paulino Santos, Koronadal City.

Sumagaysay is a job order employee of the Koronadal City serving as members of the city traffic management unit as traffic officer.

PDEA agents seized more than P20,000 worth of shabu and paraphernalia from Sumagaysay during the 2 p.m. buy bust operation in Barangay Zone 1.

Abad said Sumagaysay had been placed under surveillance for more than two weeks prior to the buy bust Wednesday.

According to PDEA-12 Director Aileen Lovitos, Sumagaysay, considered a high value target, has been charged for violation RA 9165 or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

On the same day in Barangay Gaunan, Rajah Buayan, Maguindanao del Sur, police arrested a village councilman and his companion during drug buy bust operation at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Captain Joel Lebrilla, municipal police station chief, identified the arrested suspects as Whisky Macapeges, 39, village councilor of Barangay Gaunan, Rajah Buayan town and Mohaimen Bogado, 30, also from the same village.

“They agreed to sell shabu to our undercover agent,” Lebrilla said in a radio interview. The suspects tried to back out but failed after learning they were dealing with a law enforcer.

The two, now detained at PNP detention facility, are to be charged for violating RA 9165 o Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act before the Maguindanao del Sur provincial prosecutor’s office.