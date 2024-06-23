  Sunday Jun, 23 2024 12:43:06 AM

Village exec in firearms deal slain ni Lanao Sur ops

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 22:00 PM Sat Jun 22, 2024
112
By: 
Drema Q. Bravo/DXMS NDBC/Phil. Daily Inquirer
SEIZED FIREARMS. Operatives from the Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco) processing the crime scene during members of Balabagan Municipal Police Office are conducting an inventory for the recovered firearms. (PHTO COURTESY OF CIDG-BARMM)

COTABATO CITY — An incumbent village chair in Lanao del Sur was killed when he resisted arrest and traded bullets with the agents of Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (CIDG BARMM) during a buy-bust operation in Upper Itil village in Balabagan, Saturday at 1 p.m.

Lieutenant Colonel Ariel Huesca, the regional chief of CIDG-BARMM, identified the village official as Billy Jack Ogca, Barangay chairperson Barangay Poblacion in Balabagan, Lanao del Sur.

Ogca’s four companions including three suspects in Army uniform and one wearing civilian clothes have eluded arrest.

One among them had a transaction with a police undercover agent who acted as a buyer when they noticed the presence of cops, prompting them to flee.

The suspects opened fire while the police were chasing them but police operatives fired back, hitting Ogca. Police rushed him to the Dr. Serapio Montañer Hospital in Balabagan but he was declared dead upon arrival.

Recovered from the suspect were six firearms including an M14 rifle, M16 rifle, M4 rifle, a baby Armalite rifle, two caliber 45 pistols, assorted magazines and ammunition.

While processing the crime scene, a team of the Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco) was fired by unidentified armed men but operatives were unharmed.

May be a black-and-white image of 1 person

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Village exec in firearms deal slain ni Lanao Sur ops

COTABATO CITY — An incumbent village chair in Lanao del Sur was killed when he resisted arrest and traded bullets with the agents of Criminal...

Survey shows BARMM likely voters unaware of 2025 poll processes

COTABATO CITY  – The majority of likely voters in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) lack awareness of the new voting...

Selection of officials for 8 Bangsamoro towns on

COTABATO CITY - Bangsamoro regional officials are now screening applicants for mayor, vice mayor and municipal councilors for the eight newly-...

Sahod ng mga nasa Barangay frontline services, itataas ng City Government

ABOT SA 2,000 na buwanang increase ang nakatakdang paaaprubahan sa Sangguniang Panlungsod ni Cotabato City City Mayor Bruce Matabalao para sa mga...

Coast Guard member hurt in Basilan gun attack dies in hospital

COTABATO CITY - The 26-year-old Philippine Coast Guard member wounded in a gun attack in Lamitan City on Thursday afternoon died in a hospital in...