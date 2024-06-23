Village exec in firearms deal slain ni Lanao Sur ops

COTABATO CITY — An incumbent village chair in Lanao del Sur was killed when he resisted arrest and traded bullets with the agents of Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (CIDG BARMM) during a buy-bust operation in Upper Itil village in Balabagan, Saturday at 1 p.m.

Lieutenant Colonel Ariel Huesca, the regional chief of CIDG-BARMM, identified the village official as Billy Jack Ogca, Barangay chairperson Barangay Poblacion in Balabagan, Lanao del Sur.

Ogca’s four companions including three suspects in Army uniform and one wearing civilian clothes have eluded arrest.

One among them had a transaction with a police undercover agent who acted as a buyer when they noticed the presence of cops, prompting them to flee.

The suspects opened fire while the police were chasing them but police operatives fired back, hitting Ogca. Police rushed him to the Dr. Serapio Montañer Hospital in Balabagan but he was declared dead upon arrival.

Recovered from the suspect were six firearms including an M14 rifle, M16 rifle, M4 rifle, a baby Armalite rifle, two caliber 45 pistols, assorted magazines and ammunition.

While processing the crime scene, a team of the Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco) was fired by unidentified armed men but operatives were unharmed.