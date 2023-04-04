Village exec hurt, driver killed in Basilan ambush

ZAMBOANGA CITY - A village official and two others were wounded while the official’s driver was killed in an ambush in a remote area in Basilan province, a top police official said Monday.

Lt. Col. Arlan Delumpines, Lamitan City police chief, said the incident occurred around 3:50 p.m. in Barangay Maloong San Jose.

Delumpines identified the slain driver as Omar Akirin, who died on the spot.

Wounded were Robert Jalal, village chief of Simbangon, and his companions, Akil Nasala and Sali Muslimin.