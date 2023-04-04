  Tuesday Apr, 04 2023 01:49:57 AM

Village exec hurt, driver killed in Basilan ambush

20:30 PM Mon Apr 3, 2023
Teofilo Garcia,Jr.
AMBUSH. A village chief and his two companions are wounded while his driver was killed in an ambush in Lamitan City, Basilan province, on Monday afternoon (Photo from Ronda del Basilan Radio)

ZAMBOANGA CITY - A village official and two others were wounded while the official’s driver was killed in an ambush in a remote area in Basilan province, a top police official said Monday.

Lt. Col. Arlan Delumpines, Lamitan City police chief, said the incident occurred around 3:50 p.m. in Barangay Maloong San Jose.

Delumpines identified the slain driver as Omar Akirin, who died on the spot.

Wounded were Robert Jalal, village chief of Simbangon, and his companions, Akil Nasala and Sali Muslimin.

