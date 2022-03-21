  Monday Mar, 21 2022 01:17:29 PM

Villager dead, 4 hurt due to electrocution in Maguindanao

Local News • 08:15 AM Mon Mar 21, 2022
By: 
John M. Unson
Two of the victims in Parang electrocution case. (Photo shared to DXMS Radyo Bida)

COTABATO CITY --- A villager perished while four others were seriously hurt when the metal radio antenna they were erecting hit a high-tension power cable in Barangay Nituan in Parang town in Maguindanao Saturday.

It was the worst ever electrocution incident in the history of the now five-decade Maguindanao, according to sources in the Maguindanao Electric Cooperative, the power utility in the province.

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, Maguindanao provincial police director, said Monday the fatality, Mike Bello Palte, was declared dead-on-arrival by attending medical workers at a hospital nearby.

Palte’s four companions --- Usman Karim, Mosib Ermat, Joebert Ermat, and  Nasrodin Tegasan ---suffered burns in different parts of their bodies. 

