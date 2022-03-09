  Wednesday Mar, 09 2022 06:08:17 PM

Villager perished, foot bridges destroyed by floods in South Cotabato

Breaking News • 16:00 PM Wed Mar 9, 2022
John M. Unson
A flood-stricken area in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato. (John Unson)

KORONADAL CITY --- A villager perished and two footbridges over two rivers were damaged by flashfloods Tuesday in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato that affected hundreds of villagers, mostly ethnic T’bolis.

Rolly Aquino, OIC of the South Cotabato Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said Wednesday the cadaver of the villager who was drowned in rampaging floodwaters in Barangay Ned, Lake Sebu had been recovered by local emergency responders.

Aquino said the PDRRMO and the municipal government of Lake Sebu are now together reaching out to flood-stricken residents.

Lake Sebu’s Barangays Lamlahak and Halilan were also badly hit by flashfloods spawned by heavy recurring downpours that started two days before.

Rampaging floodwaters destroyed a footbridge over a river in Barangay Halilan.

Another footbridge connecting the banks of a river in Barangay Dumangas at the border of Lake Sebu and Tboli, South Cotabato was also swept away as the waterway swelled and overflowed. 

