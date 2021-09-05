Vocation Month begins in archdiocese of Cotabato

COTABATO CITY -- Cotabato Archbishop Angelito Lampon, OMI on Saturday led the launching of Archdicoerse of Cotabato Vocation Month during a mass at Immaculate Conception Cathedral, Cotabato City.

The Eucharistic Celebration was attended by representatives from the following catholic congregation:

OMI - Oblates of Mary Immaculate

DCC - Diocesan Clergy of Cotabato

FMS Marist Brothers

OND - Oblates of Notre Dame

RVM - Religious of the Virgin Mary

OP - Order of Preachers

RNDM - Religious of Notre Dame of the Missions

SNSP -

The Seminarians from the Notre Dame Archdiocesan Seminary were the altar servers and the Junior Oblates of Mary Immaculate served as a choir for the Mass.

A vocation is a call from God, and anyone who has felt God's call knows that the process is anything but simple. While most people think of a vocation as what they are called to do in life, it is important to understand that the first and most important call from God is a call to be - the universal call to holiness.

This means following Jesus to the best of our abilities. It’s important to listen and recognize the signs that determine how one answers and finds a place in life.

There are four distinct types of vocations in the Church.

1. Religious Life — Commitment in life to live as Christ lived through vows of poverty, chastity and obedience.

2. Priesthood — Conformed to Jesus Christ through the Sacrament of Holy Orders, priests are called to be chosen instruments in the world.

3. Married Life — Faithful commitment to each other consecrated by the Sacrament of Holy Matrimony, they strive to please God through their devotion to each other and building a faith driven family.

4. Single Life — Commit their lives to serve others in their work and prayer.