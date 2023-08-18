  Friday Aug, 18 2023 01:35:57 PM

VP Sara’s satellite office in BARMM and partners join "Brigada Eskwela"

Local News • 10:15 AM Fri Aug 18, 2023
77
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Ms. Zuhaira "Pong" A. Abas, (with broom and dust pan) Lead OVP BARMM Satellite Office, spearheads Brigada Eskwela in Barangay Tamontaka 3, Cotabato City on Aug 17 with local partners. (Photo from OPV-BARMM Satellite Office)

COTABATO CITY – In a bid to help prepare schools in welcoming schoolers this school year, the Office of Vice President and Education Sec. Sara Duterte in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has led the “Brigada Eskwela” Thursday in Barangay Tamontaka 3 here.

Ms. Zuhairah "Pong" A. Abas, head, OVP-BARMM Satellite Office, led other individuals and groups with heart for the young learners in preparing Pagalamatan Elementary School in Barangay Tamontaka 3 ahead of class opening later this month.

Abas lauded the OVP’s 155 individual partners and groups that included parents, teachers, schoolers, Society of Moro Architects, Marine Battalion Landing Team (MBLT-5), the office of BARMM Parliament Jaafar L. Matalam, Cotabato City Councilor Hunyn Abu, Members of the Bangsamoro Exit Overseas Workers, Tamontaka 3 officials with support from Bangsamoro READi, Lucky's Hot Pandesal, Makkhan Aliments, Vernon Prieto and Engr. Osmena Palanggalan.

“The activity is in line  with the call of Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte for the ‘Bayanihan’ spirit in preparing public schools for this year's class opening on August 29,” Ms. Abas said.

This year's Brigada Eskwela theme is "Bayanihan Para sa Matatag na Paaralan."

Volunteers and partners cleaned the school grounds, repainted classrooms and made the school very conducive for learning.

Abas lauded the partners for their readiness to help make the school environment ready and ideal space of learning for young schoolers.

