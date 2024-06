Presidential Communication Office (PCO) statement:

At 2:21 pm today, 19 June 2024, Vice President Sara Z. Duterte, went to Malacañang and tendered her resignation as Member of the Cabinet, Secretary of the Department of Education, and Vice Chairperson of the NTF-ELCAC, effective 19 July 2024.

She declined to give a reason why.

She will continue to serve as Vice President.

We thank her for her service.