VP Sara visits wake of slain Pikit teacher

COTABATO CITY Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte-Carpio today visited the wake and paid her last respect to the teacher in Pikit, Cotabato who was gunned down while heading for home from school on May 26.

VP Sara was on board a vice presidential chopper on her way to Davao City from here where she opened the OVP satellite office. She had a stopover in Pikit to visit the wake of teacher Joel Reformado, 36.

Reformado, a public teacher of Damalasak Elementary School in Pikit was on board a motorbike with co-teacher Elton John Lapined, 37, when they were ambushed by still unidentified gunmen in front of Manaulanan Elementary School, also in Pikit.

Reformado died on the spot while Lapined was injured and is recuperating in an undisclosed hospital. Reformado was laid to his final resting place Sunday (June 4).

The vice president briefly spoke with Reformado’s parents and relatives before proceeding to Davao City.