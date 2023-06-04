  Sunday Jun, 04 2023 06:47:03 PM

VP Sara visits wake of slain Pikit teacher

Local News • 15:15 PM Sun Jun 4, 2023
50
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY  Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte-Carpio today visited the wake and paid her last respect to the teacher in Pikit, Cotabato who was gunned down while heading for home from school on May 26.

VP Sara was on board a vice presidential chopper on her way to Davao City from here where she opened the OVP satellite office.  She had a stopover in Pikit to visit the wake of teacher Joel Reformado, 36.

Reformado, a public teacher of Damalasak Elementary School in Pikit was on board a motorbike with co-teacher Elton John Lapined, 37, when they were ambushed by still unidentified gunmen in front of Manaulanan Elementary School, also in Pikit.

Reformado died on the spot while Lapined was injured and is recuperating in an undisclosed hospital.   Reformado was laid to his final resting place Sunday (June 4).

The vice president briefly spoke with Reformado’s parents and relatives before proceeding to Davao City.

May be an image of 1 person and text that says 'JOEL ESPAÑO REFORMADO SUNRISE: E:NOVEMBER 27, 1986 SUNSET: MAY 26, 2023 We will be missing you... At ang panahon ng aking pagpanaw ay dumating na nakipagbaka ako ng mabuting pakikipagbaka natapos na ang aking takbuhin, iningatan ko ang pananampalataya. Buhat ngaun ay matataan sa aking ang putong na katuwiran na ibibigay sa akin ng Panginoon.. η Timoteo 4: 7-8 DeathCare DegthCeeExperte xperts'

