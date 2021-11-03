VPGO Coalition launched by grassroots leaders to support Bong Go’s VP bid

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go expressed his appreciation towards his supporters as he reaffirmed his commitment to continue advocating for the welfare and best interests of the Filipinos should he be elected as the next vice president.

On Sunday, October 31, the Let’s Go VP GO Coalition organized a launching event at Subic Bay Travelers Hotel, gathering more than 50 parallel groups to express their full support for Go’s vice presidential bid in the upcoming May 2022 elections.

In his speech delivered virtually, Go mentioned that he plans to continue the positive changes and pursue further the gains made by the Duterte Administration. He emphasized the need to sustain President Rodrigo Duterte’s vision in the years ahead, particularly its focus on peace and order, infrastructure, education, access to quality health care, and other social services.

“I accepted the challenge, sabi ko hindi ko sasayangin ito. Sabi ng ating Pangulo, ‘ipagpatuloy mo lamang, Bong, ang mga nagawa ko para sa ating mga kababayan. Dagdagan mo pa, dagdagan mo pa ang magagandang programa,” said Go.

“Ang natutunan ko po kay Pangulong Duterte at hindi ko kailanman makakalimutan ay ‘yung mahalin mo ang iyong kapwa Pilipino. Hinding hindi ka magkakamali. ‘Yun po ang ginagawa ko. Ipagpapatuloy ko po ‘yung mga magagandang programa ng ating mahal na Pangulo,” he added.

“Hindi po ito magiging madali para sa akin. Kaya kailangan ko po ang inyong tulong, 100 percent na po akong desidido na tumakbo sa pagiging Vice President. Magta-trabaho po ako. God-willing, I will be a working Vice President. Walang oras o minuto na masasayang,” he continued.

Furthermore, if elected vice president, Go said that he will work to help restore normalcy amid the pandemic and help in alleviating poverty in the country. He also mentioned that he will continue to listen to the concerns of the most vulnerable sectors and provide solutions to their daily struggles.

“Ang isa po sa mga ipinamana sa atin ni Tatay Digong na hinding hindi kayang tumbasan ng anumang halaga ay ‘yung tunay na pagmamahal sa bayan,” Go said.

“Importante po sa amin ni Pangulong Duterte trabaho ng bawat Pilipino at mayroon pong makain sa kanilang hapagkainan, mayroon silang maidala sa kanilang pamilya,” Go emphasized.

Go also reaffirmed his solidarity with Muslim Filipinos in his speech, emphasizing the importance of following through on Duterte's promise of long-term peace in Mindanao. He also urged the next administration to pursue Duterte's agenda for Mindanao's peace and development.

“Alam n’yo kung gaano namin kamahal ni Pangulong Duterte ‘yung mga kababayan nating Muslim. Noon pa man, no’ng mayor pa siya ng Davao hanggang ngayon, kung ano po ang pagtrato namin sa inyo ay pantay-pantay,” expressed Go.

“Kahit na dito sa Davao ay mayroon pong anti-discrimination law dahil ayaw naming nagkakaroon po ng diskriminasyon dahil para sa amin ni Pangulong Duterte ay ang mga kapatid nating Muslim, tayo po ay Pilipino,” he added.

Despite the support given for his candidacy, Go stressed that he will remain focused on his duty as senator and in helping the country overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, saying, “Unahin muna natin ngayon malampasan itong pandemic. Ibig kong sabihin, kung hindi natin malalampasan ito, baka wala na tayong pulitika na pag-uusapan.”

“Unahin muna natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino. Mag-ingat tayong lahat dahil delikado habang nandito pa si COVID-19,” he added.

The gathering was attended by almost 100 grassroots leaders including national and local officials who have likewise expressed their commitment in continuing the work started by President Duterte in the years to come. More than 300 leaders also attended online. More gatherings of grassroots leaders will be launched by the organizers in the coming weeks.