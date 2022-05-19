  Thursday May, 19 2022 02:42:31 AM

Wage board okays P32 pay hike for Soccsksargen workers

Local News • 20:45 PM Wed May 18, 2022
RTWPB news release/Edwin Fernandez

KORONADAL CITY - The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board - XII (RTWPB12) has approved the wage increase in SOCCSKSARGEN Region, granted a wage increase of PhP32 bringing the new minimum wage rate to PhP368 for workers in the non-agriculture and PhP347 for workers in the agriculture/service/retail establishment sectors.

The wage increase will be in two tranches. For Non-Agriculture: 1st Tranche is PhP16.00 upon effectivity; 2nd Tranche PhP16.00 effective on September 1, 2022.

BS Jessie Dela Cruz emphasized that the increased rate is above the region’s 2018 poverty threshold.

The said approved wage order shall be transmitted to the National Wages and Productivity Commission, for affirmation. Once affirmed, the orders shall be published in local newspapers and it will be effective in 15 days.

