Wanted carnapper arrested in Marawi City

Local News • 13:00 PM Fri Jul 22, 2022
By: 
John M. Unson

LANAO DEL SUR - The police finally clamped down early this week an elusive suspect in a number of vehicle theft cases in local courts, the police announced Friday.

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, director of the Lanao del Sur provincial police, said Muhammad Maunga Pansar, 29, was arrested in Barangay Marawi Poblacion in Marawi City, the capital of Lanao del Sur.

Pansar had eluded previous attempts to put him behind bars.

Bongcayao said there are multiple warrants for the arrest of Pansar from local courts.

One of the warrants recommended no bail for his temporary release from detention, according to Bongcayao.

Pansar ranked fourth in the list of the top ten most wanted law offenders in Marawi City.

Bongcayao said Pansar did not resist arrest when he was cornered by members of the Marawi City police force, backed by personnel of the Lanao del Sur provincial police, in Barangay Marawi Poblacion and showed him copies of the warrants for his arrest.

The suspect is now locked in a detention facility of the Marawi City Police Office. 

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Wanted person linked to Dawlah Islamiya nabbed

LANAO DEL SUR --- Police agents arrested before dawn Friday in Saguiran town in this province an alleged “killer-for-hire” who has links with the...

Merchant arrested for assault rifle possession

LANAO DEL SUR - The police detained a resident of Malabang town in this province from whose car policemen in a roadside checkpoint found an...

5 BIFF lay down guns, rejoin mainstream in North Cotabato

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Five more lawless armed men renounced on Wednesday their membership with the outlawed BIFF-Karialan Faction and...

CM Ebrahim welcomes Health OIC Vergeire to BARMM

COTABATO CITY— Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim welcomed today, July 21, a delegation of the Department of Health (DOH) headed by its  Officer-in-...