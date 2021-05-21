  Friday May, 21 2021 05:50:00 PM

Wanted man with P1.3 million bounty on head arrested in Maguindanao

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 16:00 PM Fri May 21, 2021
26
By: 
John M. Unson
Suspect Duma Anayatin voluntarily yielded when police agents served him a warrant for his arrest.  (From CIDG-BAR)

COTABATO CITY --- The police arrested Friday one of the 10 most wanted law offenders in Maguindanao province who has a P1.3 million bounty on his head.

Duma Anayatin, facing multiple murder and multiple frustrated murder cases in a regional court, is now in the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

Anayatin yielded peacefully when members of the CIDG-BAR led by Police Major Esmael Madin arrived in his lair in Barangay Damabalas in Datu Piang, Maguindanao and served him a warrant for his arrest.

The warrant was issued by Judge Annabelle Piang of the Regional Trial Court Branch 13 in Cotabato City.

The operation that resulted in Anayatin’s arrest was assisted by the Army’s 6th Infantry Battalion, the Philippine Air Force Tactical Operations Group 12 and operatives from the Maguindanao provincial police.

Anayatin carried a P1.3 million bounty on his head, according to CIDG-BAR officials and sources from the Police Regional Office in the Bangsamoro region and the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

He was tagged in the murder of a number of adversaries, killed in one gun attack after another from between the late 1980s until the early 1990s.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Elusive "Grass Cutter" killed by lawmen in Maguindanao

MAGUINDANAO --- A combined Army-police team killed the elusive large-scale drug trafficker “Grass Cutter” in a brief encounter in Datu Paglas town...

SOCOTECO-1 announces Sunday power interruption

KORONADAL CITY - The South Cotabato Electric Cooperative (SOCOTECO-1) will implement a 9-hour power interruption on Sunday, Mayo 23, 2021....

Wanted man with P1.3 million bounty on head arrested in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY --- The police arrested Friday one of the 10 most wanted law offenders in Maguindanao province who has a P1.3 million bounty on his...

Cotabato City lowlands hit by flashflood

COTABATO CITY --- Flashfloods on Thursday night swept through villages in the city, crisscrossed by rivers connected to the Liguasan Delta that...

Tboli LGU mulls state of calamity

TBOLI, South Cotabato  - Pinag-aaralan ng municipal govenrment ng Tboli ang posibilidad na isailalim ang bayan sa state of calamity dahil sa...