Wanted MILF with P1.3-M reward money for his arrest falls in Marawi City

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao del Norte - In a significant law enforcement operation, a team from the CIDG Lanao Del Sur PFU, supported by PIT RIU15, CTD IG, 44th SAC-4SAB-SAF, 1403rd-RMFB14, 1st PMFC LDS, PIU LDS PPO, RID PRO BAR, and Marawi City PS, successfully apprehended a nationally wanted individual in an Oplan Pagtugis conducted at approximately 11:45 AM on June 8, 2024, in Brgy. Tuca, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

The suspect, known as Commander Wahad Gara, who had a monetary reward of Php1,300,000.00, was captured through the service of a warrant of arrest. The arrest was documented using two alternative recording devices to ensure legality and proper documentation.

Further, Gara had an outstanding warrant for violating Article 324 of the Revised Penal Code (Crimes Involving Destruction), under Criminal Case 14478 issued by the Presiding Judge of Branch 5 RTC, 12th Judicial Region, Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, on August 17, 2009, with no bail recommended.

Gara has been a major target due to his involvement in the 2008 Lanao del Norte attacks, which resulted in the deaths of several civilians and military personnel, including LTCOL Angelo Benitez. Although previous charges of multiple murder and frustrated murder against him were either dismissed or led to acquittal, Gara remained a highly sought-after fugitive.

As a skilled gunsmith and member of the MILF's 102nd Guerrilla Base Command, Gara played a crucial role in orchestrating strategic operations for the group. His arrest is a significant step towards enhancing peace and order in Lanao del Sur and nearby areas. Gara is a notorious figure associated with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and has been implicated in numerous violent crimes, including murder and arson.

Upon his arrest, Gara was informed of his constitutional rights and his rights under RA 9745, the Anti-Torture Act of 2009, in a language he understood. He was then taken to CIDG Lanao Del Sur PFU for proper documentation and disposition before the warrant of arrest was returned to the issuing court.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, acting regional director of PRO BAR, commended the coordinated efforts of the operating units in apprehending this high-profile fugitive. He emphasized that Gara's arrest brings relief to communities affected by his actions and showcases the relentless pursuit of justice by law enforcement agencies.