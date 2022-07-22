Wanted person linked to Dawlah Islamiya nabbed

LANAO DEL SUR --- Police agents arrested before dawn Friday in Saguiran town in this province an alleged “killer-for-hire” who has links with the outlawed Dawlah Islamiya.

Kimal Sumayan, 47, voluntarily yielded when combined agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and personnel of units under the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office arrived at his hideout in Barangay Linao, Saguiran and showed him a warrant for his arrest.

Local officials, among them members of different municipal peace and order councils in Lanao del Sur, told reporters Sumayan, is a known “gun-for-hire” who is also a member of the Dawlah Islamiya.

The Dawlah Islamiya, a local terrorist group operating in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, is tagged in recent deadly bombings in Central Mindanao.

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, Lanao del Sur provincial police director, said Friday the team that served Sumayan a warrant for his arrest found in his hideout a .38 caliber Armscor revolver.

Bongcayao said the warrant for his arrest, in connection with a homicide case, is from the Regional Trial Court Branch 9 in Marawi City, signed by Judge Sittie Laarni Umpa.

Bongcayao corroborated assertions that Sumayan has connection with the Dawlah Islamiya.