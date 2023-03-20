Wanted pregnant NPA member surrender in Sultan Kudarat

COTABATO CITY - A pregnant member of the New People’s Army wanted for attempted murder yielded to authorities in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat Saturday.

Brig. Gen. Michael Santos, commander of the Army’s 603rd Infantry Brigade, said the woman peacefully turned herself in when policemen under units of the Police Regional Office 12 and personnel of the 37th Infantry Battalion arrived at her hideout in Barangay Napnapon and showed her a warrant for her arrest.

The eight-month pregnant NPA, whose name was withheld for her safety, was charged with frustrated murder in a local court.

“I had long planned to come out and surrender to the 37th IB after learning that all of my companions who surrendered to that unit early on were treated nicely and had been reintroduced to the barangays from where they have come from,” the surrenderee, who asked to be identified only as dayang, said.

The NPA has a reputation for attacking members who have surrendered to the government and their relatives.

Santos said soldiers and members of the Palimbang Municipal Police Station and other units of PRO 12 searched for Dayang after learning that she wanted to surrender but could not proceed to the headquarters of the 37th IB, or to any command post of a unit of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, due to her delicate condition.

More than 200 NPAs had surrendered to units of 6th ID in central Mindanao since 2022.