Wao anti-drug op nets P480K worth of shabu, drug dealer

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao del Norte - PNP Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit-15 (lead unit), 3rd Platoon 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company, Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit/Provincial Special Operations Group, Regional Drug Enforcement Unit, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency BARMM, and Wao Municipal Police Station arrested one high-value individual and seized 60 grams of 'Shabu' worth Php408,000.00 in Purok 5, Brgy East Kilikili, Wao, Lanao del Sur.

Through surveillance and monitoring, the operatives carried out a buy-bust operation against the target, deploying a poseur buyer to deal with him.

Following the arrest, one heat-sealed transparent plastic cellophane containing 'Shabu' and weighing 50 grams, one heat-sealed transparent plastic cellophane containing 'Shabu' and weighing 10 grams, and one genuine one thousand peso bill with serial number N1471738 affixed to 99 pieces of photocopied one thousand peso bills, used as the boodle money, were recovered from the suspect's possession and control.

Two alternative recording devices were used during the buy-bust operation, and representatives from the media, barangay, and DOJ witnessed the inventory and markings of recovered evidence.

Upon his arrest, the suspect was informed of his constitutional rights in a dialect he can comprehend. Afterwards, he was brought to Wao MPS for paperwork, booking, and proper disposition, while the confiscated pieces of evidence were brought to PNP DEG SOU 15 for custody.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, PRO BAR regional director, lauded the joint operatives successful arrest of the high value individual, this success showcases the authorities unwavering commitment to eradicate illegal drug trade and sell in the region.