  Friday Nov, 20 2020 02:05:20 PM

Warring Lanao Sur clans end rido

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 12:30 PM Fri Nov 20, 2020
22
By: 
John M. Unson
Leaders of the Mama and Macatoon families promised to end their rido over the Qur'an last Tuesday. (From Philippine Marines)

LANAO DEL SUR --- Tension in Kapatagan and Balabagan towns is waning following the settlement this week of a bloody clan war involving two big Moro families.  

Brig. Gen. Jonas Lumawag of the 1st Marine Brigade said Friday leaders of the Mama and Macatoon clans, locked in a deadly “rido,” or clan war for years, swore over the Qur’an Tuesday to end hostilities that have exacted fatalities on both sides.

Members of the feuding Mama and Macatoon clans, among them gunmen identified with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, are residing in the adjoining Kapatagan and Balabagan towns, both in the second district of Lanao del Sur province.

The settlement of the longtime rido between the Mama and Macatoon clans was brokered by municipal leaders in both towns, and officers of the 5th Marine Battalion and the Kapatagan and Balabagan police offices.

“We are grateful to all people who cooperated in putting a negotiated closure to the rido involving these two families,” Lumawag, commander of the 1st Marine Brigade, said.

In a statement Friday, the 5th Marine Battalion said the forging of the peace covenant by the Mama and Macatoon families was witnessed by representatives from the local government units in Kapatagan and Balabagan.

Leaders of both families promised Marine officials and their municipal leaders to reunite as neighbors and forget about their rido, sparked by land conflicts and political misunderstandings.  

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Warring Lanao Sur clans end rido

LANAO DEL SUR --- Tension in Kapatagan and Balabagan towns is waning following the settlement this week of a bloody clan war involving two big Moro...

Region 12 logs 80% Covid-19 recovery rate

COTABATO CITY – Health authorities in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) have noted an 80-percent recovery rate from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19...

DAR turns-over P68.9-M infra project NoCot town

CARMEN, North Cotabato -- Farmers can now bring their produce straight to the market without any delay or difficulty after the Department of Agrarian...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Nov. 19, 2020)

NEWSCAST HEADLINES: 1.   Suspect sa Ed Dizon murder sa Kidapawan, nagsalita, hirap na daw siya at nagpatulong kay P. Duterte. 2...

The Lamb has made us a kingdom of priests to serve our God

Reading 1 RV 5:1-10 I, John, saw a scroll in the right hand of the one who sat on the throne. It had writing on both sides and was sealed with...