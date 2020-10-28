  Wednesday Oct, 28 2020 11:08:28 AM

We praise you, O God, we acclaim you as Lord

Daily Liturgical Readings • 05:45 AM Wed Oct 28, 2020
45
By: 
CBCP

Reading 1 EPH 2:19-22

Brothers and sisters:
You are no longer strangers and sojourners,
but you are fellow citizens with the holy ones
and members of the household of God,
built upon the foundation of the Apostles and prophets,
with Christ Jesus himself as the capstone.
Through him the whole structure is held together
and grows into a temple sacred in the Lord;
in him you also are being built together
into a dwelling place of God in the Spirit.

Responsorial Psalm PS 19:2-3, 4-5

R. (5a) Their message goes out through all the earth.
The heavens declare the glory of God,
and the firmament proclaims his handiwork.
Day pours out the word to day,
and night to night imparts knowledge.
R. Their message goes out through all the earth.
Not a word nor a discourse
whose voice is not heard;
Through all the earth their voice resounds,
and to the ends of the world, their message.
R. Their message goes out through all the earth.

Alleluia

R. Alleluia, alleluia.
We praise you, O God,
we acclaim you as Lord;
the glorious company of Apostles praise you.
R. Alleluia, alleluia.

GospelLK 6:12-16

Jesus went up to the mountain to pray,
and he spent the night in prayer to God.
When day came, he called his disciples to himself,
and from them he chose Twelve, whom he also named Apostles:
Simon, whom he named Peter, and his brother Andrew,
James, John, Philip, Bartholomew, Matthew,
Thomas, James the son of Alphaeus,
Simon who was called a Zealot,
and Judas the son of James,
and Judas Iscariot, who became a traitor.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Oct. 28, 2020)

HEADLINES: PNP, tinutugis ang suspects sa paghahagis ng granada Cotabato city LSI, nasawi habang naka-isolate sa Kidapawan City  3...

NDBC COVID WATCH: Region 12 has 60 new patients, 34 recoveries

COTABATO CITY- Sixty new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the Soccsksargen region as of Tuesday night, October 27, raising the total confirmed...

NDBC COVID WATCH: BARMM records 26 new infections

COTABATO CITY - The Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (MOH-BARMM) has recorded 26 new infections, a day after it...

We praise you, O God, we acclaim you as Lord

Reading 1 EPH 2:19-22 Brothers and sisters: You are no longer strangers and sojourners, but you are fellow citizens with the holy ones and...

Cotabato City heightens security after grenade blast

COTABATO CITY – The city police office has set up additional checkpoints and deployed more policemen on the streets following a grenade...