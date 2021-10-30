  Saturday Oct, 30 2021 07:58:22 PM

"We raise our hands in gratitude," Sinarimbo says

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES
52
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

MIDSAYAP, North Cotabato - Bangsamoro Interior Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo has lauded Pres. Duterte for his heart for the Bangsamoro people after he signed a bill into law extending the transition period to 2025.

"We received this morning the good news that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte already signed the law Extending the Period of Transition and Resetting the Regional Elections in the Bangsamoro to 2025 while we were busy in the simultaneous groundbreaking of additional 18 Barangay Halls in the cluster of barangays in Midsayap and Pigkawayan that joined the BARMM in 2019," he said.

"We thank the President for his continuing support to the Bangsamoro as he promised in our meeting in Malacanang early this week. We congratulate the Bangsamoro people who have consistently supported the leadership of the BARMM. We raise our hands in gratitude to Allah for His continuing guidance," he added.

