Whale rescued, treated in Sarangani province

KORONADAL CITY – Environment officials today said an injured female pygmy sperm whale was rescued Monday and being treated in coast of Saranggani province.

Atty. Fellix S. Alicer, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR-12) regional executive director, said the 2-meter weak and wounded whale (Kogia breviceps) was found by fishermen along the coast of Barangay Mabay, Maitum town.

“Our people in the area have been educated and trained to help and not to harm endangered species,” Director Alixer said.

Forester Abdul D. Cariga, CENR Officer of Kiamba, said personnel from municipal environment officer of Maitum Maitum, representatives from Environmental Conservation and Protection Center (ECPC), Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR0 immediately responded to save the stranded marine mammal.

Medical aid to the whale was facilitated by CENRO Kiamba personnel with an instruction through a phone call from Dr. Roy Mejorada, Sarangani provincial veterinarian.

“We occasionally rescue marine mammals like whales, dolphins, and marine turtles within our jurisdiction. With our close coordination to the local government units, our trained personnel can somehow assist in the recovery of these species,” CENR Officer Cariga said.

Director Alicer said the rescued whale is still under observation and will be released back to the wild once it recovers and regains strength.