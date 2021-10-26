  Tuesday Oct, 26 2021 07:18:54 PM

Whale rescued, treated in Sarangani province

Climate Change/Environment • 17:15 PM Tue Oct 26, 2021
19
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
RESCUED. Environment personnel rescued a female Pygmy sperm whale (Kogia breviceps) on Monday, October 25, after it was found by fishermen stranded along the coast of Barangay Mabay, Maitum town in Sarangani Province. (Photos courtesy of DENR-12)

KORONADAL CITY  – Environment officials today said an injured female pygmy sperm whale was rescued Monday and being treated in coast of Saranggani province.

Atty. Fellix S. Alicer, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR-12) regional executive director, said the 2-meter weak and wounded whale (Kogia breviceps) was found by fishermen along the coast of Barangay Mabay, Maitum town.

“Our people in the area have been educated and trained to help and not to harm endangered species,” Director Alixer said.

Forester Abdul D. Cariga, CENR Officer of Kiamba, said personnel from municipal environment officer of Maitum Maitum, representatives from Environmental Conservation and Protection Center (ECPC), Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR0 immediately responded to save the stranded marine mammal.

Medical aid to the whale was facilitated by CENRO Kiamba personnel with an instruction through a phone call from Dr. Roy Mejorada, Sarangani provincial veterinarian.

“We occasionally rescue marine mammals like whales, dolphins, and marine turtles within our jurisdiction. With our close coordination to the local government units, our trained personnel can somehow assist in the recovery of these species,” CENR Officer Cariga said.

Director Alicer said the rescued whale is still under observation and will be released back to the wild once it recovers and regains strength. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Whale rescued, treated in Sarangani province

KORONADAL CITY  – Environment officials today said an injured female pygmy sperm whale was rescued Monday and being treated in coast of...

Solon files bill to divide Basilan into 2 legislative districts

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Representative Mujiv Hataman of the lone district of Basilan has filed a bill seeking to reapportion the province into two...

Sinarimbo: "Having good people in government makes good governance possible"

COTABATO CITY – After over two years of exhaustive training, a total of 86 Local Government Operations Officers of the Ministry of the Interior and...

Army expecting surrender of more BIFF members

COTABATO CITY ---- The military is expecting the surrender soon of more members of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters. Major...

Tawi-Tawi town halls nearing completion, inauguration to follow

COTABATO CITY – The Ministry of the Interior and Local Governments in the Bangsamoro Region (MILG-BARMM) today announced that the three municipal...