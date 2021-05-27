  Thursday May, 27 2021 12:38:10 PM

Whoa! Region 12, nakapagtala ng 364 new COVID 19 infections, highest so far

Local News • 05:45 AM Thu May 27, 2021
57
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

Regional COVID-19 tracker as of May 26, 2021 (6:00 PM)

THREE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-FOUR (364) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-THREE (123) NEW RECOVERIES

ONE (1) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City, North Cotabato, the 9905th reported confirmed case, 57 years old female. Cause of Death is Respiratory Failure Due to Hypoxemia Secondary to COVID-19 Pneumonia - Severe.

Overall, there are a total of 10,994 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,235 (20.33%) are active cases, 8,418 (76.57%) recoveries and 339 (3.08%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region HALOFFICEL REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS MAY 26, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 59 ALAMADA 3 ALEOSAN 3 ARAKAN CARMEN 1 11 5 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY LIBUNGAN 2 MAKILALA 2 7 MATALAM 8 M'LANG 7 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 2 ALABEL 13 GLAN KIAMBA 1 20 MAASIM 10 MAITUM MALAPATAN 72 4 MALUNGON 10 (Page o f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF MAY 26, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY AKESEBU 6 27 1 6 18 NORALA POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO SURALLAH TAMPAKAN TANTANGAN 2 4 1 1 2 5 T'BOLI TUPI f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2 3) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF MAY 26, 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN ESPERANZA ISULAN 9 7 8 2 9 KALAMANSIG LAMBAYONG LUTAYAN PRESIDENT QUIRINO SENATOR NINOY AQUINO 2 2 1 11 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 364 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (a3of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

