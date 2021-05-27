Whoa! Region 12, nakapagtala ng 364 new COVID 19 infections, highest so far

Regional COVID-19 tracker as of May 26, 2021 (6:00 PM)

THREE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-FOUR (364) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-THREE (123) NEW RECOVERIES

ONE (1) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City, North Cotabato, the 9905th reported confirmed case, 57 years old female. Cause of Death is Respiratory Failure Due to Hypoxemia Secondary to COVID-19 Pneumonia - Severe.

Overall, there are a total of 10,994 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,235 (20.33%) are active cases, 8,418 (76.57%) recoveries and 339 (3.08%) COVID-19 related deaths.