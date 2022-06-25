  Saturday Jun, 25 2022 11:30:29 PM

Whole of Cotabato City to experience morning brownout on June 26

Breaking News • 22:15 PM Sat Jun 25, 2022
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga /Cotabato Light

Notice of NGCP Power Interruption Date: Sunday, June 26, 2022 Time: 6:30-7:00AM and 5:30 - 6:00PM

Affected Areas: Whole franchise area of Cotabato Light. Reason: Transfer of MAGELCO M4 loads from Sultan Kudarat to Tacurong substation to facilitate maintenance activity of Capiton-Pinaring 69kV line structure and the normalization of loads afterwards.

We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control. Thank you for your understanding.

