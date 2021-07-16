  Friday Jul, 16 2021 05:29:36 PM

Widow of C-130 crash fatality assail slow DNA matching 

Local News • 16:00 PM Fri Jul 16, 2021
31
By: 
John M. Unson

KIDAPAWAN CITY --- The widow of Sulu plane crash fatality Cpl. Reynel Matundin is ranting over what is for her slow process in identifying the remains of her husband.

Annie Matundin, a resident of Kabacan town in North Cotabato, told Catholic Station dxND here Friday that it was only yesterday that police forensic experts sent to Manila the DNA samples collected from her husband’s parents and the victim’s dental records for evaluation.

“It’s almost two weeks now since that plane crash happened. We don’t know what’s next. We are so anxious and sometimes we in the family get so depressed,” She said.  

Matundin, who is in Zamboanga City waiting for the result of the DNA matching, told Station dxOM via mobile phone that they want the process done fast.

The Matundin family resides in Barangay Katidtuan in nearby Kabacan, an agricultural town in North Cotabato.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Magelco announces power curtailment in Kabuntalan, Maguindanao

To all member-consumers served by DOS Feeder. What: CURTAILMENT OF M4 CAPITON SUBSTATION When: July 16, 2021 (Friday) Time: 6 PM to 10 PM...

Cotabato Light announces power interruption on July 18

COTABATO CITY - To facilitate restructuring of primary line in portions of Broce, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao, the Cotabato Light and Power...

Widow of C-130 crash fatality assail slow DNA matching 

KIDAPAWAN CITY --- The widow of Sulu plane crash fatality Cpl. Reynel Matundin is ranting over what is for her slow process in identifying the...

MOH turns over 11 ambulances, opens new building in Lamitan District Hospital

BASILAN – Patients in the island province of Basilan can expect more health care services with the newly constructed Lamitan District Hospital (LDH)...

Maguindanao vows to end Moro’s misery in flooded areas

COTABATO CITY – Maguindanao Gov. Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu on Thursday has ordered the Provincial Engineering Office (PEO) to look for quick...