Widow of C-130 crash fatality assails slow DNA matching 

Local News • 16:00 PM Fri Jul 16, 2021
John M. Unson

KIDAPAWAN CITY --- The widow of Sulu plane crash fatality Cpl. Reynel Matundin is ranting over what is for her slow process in identifying the remains of her husband.

Annie Matundin, a resident of Kabacan town in North Cotabato, told Catholic Station dxND here Friday that it was only yesterday that police forensic experts sent to Manila the DNA samples collected from her husband’s parents and the victim’s dental records for evaluation.

“It’s almost two weeks now since that plane crash happened. We don’t know what’s next. We are so anxious and sometimes we in the family get so depressed,” She said.  

Matundin, who is in Zamboanga City waiting for the result of the DNA matching, told Station dxOM via mobile phone that they want the process done fast.

The Matundin family resides in Barangay Katidtuan in nearby Kabacan, an agricultural town in North Cotabato.

 

