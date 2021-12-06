Widow, son, killed in Maguindanao ambush

TALAYAN, Maguindanao --- Gunmen shot dead a widow and her son in a daytime attack in a busy stretch of a national highway here Sunday.

Col.Jibin Bongcayao, Maguindanao police director, said Monday the fatalities --- Zahariya Bansuan and her son, Zainudin --- died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds.

They were together on a motorcycle, en route to Datu Piang, Maguindanao when they were attacked while motoring through a busy stretch of the Cotabato-Isulan Highway in Sitio Matalam in Barangay Poblacion here.

Their killers, also riding motorcycles, sped away after they felled the victims with their pistols.

“Our theory, for now, is that there was a grudge between the family of the victims and their attackers. The husband of the slain widow was killed in Cotabato City prior to this incident,” Bongcayao said.

Bongacayao said he has directed the Talayan municipal police to identify the culprits in Sunday’s murder of the Bansuans here for immediate prosecution.