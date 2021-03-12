Wife of drug suspect arrested, P170K ‘shabu’ seized in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY - Anti-narcotics agents nabbed the wife of a targeted drug suspect and seized suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P170,000 during a buy-bust operation in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao on Friday morning.

Anthony Naive, an intelligence officer of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) - Maguindanao, identified the arrested suspect as Pahima Engcongan Patah, wife of the principal target, Kamedon Patah alias Kulot, of Barangay Bulibod.

“The targeted suspect (Kamedon) managed to run away and escape after sensing that they were dealing with a poseur-buyer,” Naive said of the 6 a.m. drug sting operation.

He added that PDEA agents, backed by the local police, are still searching for the suspect in the interiors of the village.

Found in the house of the suspect were 25 grams of shabu and the “boodle” marked money.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 were being readied against the couple. (PNA)