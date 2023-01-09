Wife of Mlang slain cop gets cash aid from PRO-12

GEN. SANTOS CITY – Mrs. Leslie Jean B Amihan, wife of late PSSg Rudy Verona Amihan, receives financial assistance from Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, regional director, PRO 12 during the conduct of Monday Flag Raising Ceremony and was received Php256,345.98 worth of cash assistance from the PNP organization on January 9, 2023 at PRO 12 Grandstand, Brgy. Tambler, General Santos City

PSSg Amihan succumbed to a gunshot wound that he incurred while pursuing the perpetrators of a robbery incident in Cotabato Province on November 23, 2022 and was then awarded with “MEDALYA NG KADAKILAAN” for his selfless sacrifice.

“We give our snappiest salute and heartfelt gratitude to PSSg Rudy Amihan for his service. His ultimate sacrifice is recognized a true act of valor. It will be remembered throughout the years as an epitome of PRO’s service to the people of SOCCSKSARGEN,” Macaraeg said.