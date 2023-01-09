  Monday Jan, 09 2023 09:13:17 PM

Wife of Mlang slain cop gets cash aid from PRO-12

Local News • 16:45 PM Mon Jan 9, 2023
31
By: 
PRO-12 news release

GEN. SANTOS CITY  – Mrs. Leslie Jean B Amihan, wife of late PSSg Rudy Verona Amihan, receives financial assistance from Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, regional director, PRO 12 during the conduct of Monday Flag Raising Ceremony and was received Php256,345.98 worth of cash assistance from the PNP organization on January 9, 2023 at PRO 12 Grandstand, Brgy. Tambler, General Santos City

PSSg Amihan succumbed to a gunshot wound that he incurred while pursuing the perpetrators of a robbery incident in Cotabato Province on November 23, 2022 and was then awarded with “MEDALYA NG KADAKILAAN” for his selfless sacrifice.

“We give our snappiest salute and heartfelt gratitude to PSSg Rudy Amihan for his service. His ultimate sacrifice is recognized a true act of valor. It will be remembered throughout the years as an epitome of PRO’s service to the people of SOCCSKSARGEN,” Macaraeg said.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Galvez named new DND chief

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has named Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. as...

Wife of Mlang slain cop gets cash aid from PRO-12

GEN. SANTOS CITY  – Mrs. Leslie Jean B Amihan, wife of late PSSg Rudy Verona Amihan, receives financial assistance from Brig. Gen. Jimili...

2 drug peddlers fall in GenSan, P408k worth of shabu seized

GEN. SANTOS CITY  - Two High Value Individuals were arrested in a buy bust operation at the back of Coca Cola Warehouse, Asai Village, Brgy...

Faith helps Filipinos overcome life’s ‘storms’: Marcos

MANILA – Despite life’s greatest challenges, Filipinos remain hopeful and resilient because of their unwavering faith, President Ferdinand R....

Lamitan gets P15M market project from BARMM

COTABATO CITY - Lamitan City received Friday, January 6, from the Bangsamoro government half of a P15 million allocation for a market building...