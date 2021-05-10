Winners emerge in BARMM Qur’an recitation competition 2021

COTABATO CITY—Cotabato City and Maguindanao bets emerged as champions of the month-long series of Qur’an reading and memorization competition 2021 in the Bangsamoro region.

During the grand finale of the said competition on Friday, May 7, held at Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Complex, Bangsamoro Government Center in the city, the Office of the Wa’lī announced Ayman Abdulatip from District 8 of Cotabato City and Mojhahir Bito from Markaz Ibrahim, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao as champions.



Abdulatip secured the top spot for the Qur’an Reading Competition (senior category), while Bito won the Qur’an Memorization Competition (junior category). Each received certificates of recognition, cash prizes worth Php20,000.00, cellphones, and gifts from the Office of the Wa’lī and other BARMM officials.



Meanwhile, here are the following runners-up who also received certificates of recognition, cellphones, gifts, and cash prizes worth Php15,000.00, Php12,000.00, and Php10,000.00, respectively :



Senior category:

1st runner-up: Ahmad Haron, Tamontaka 4, Cotabato City

2nd runner-up: Usman Lucman, Maguindanao Province

3rd runner- up: Abbas Agilan, Sigayan Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat



Junior category:

1st runner-up: Ayan Ulama, Ma’had Imam Ibn Aljazarie

2nd runner-up: Nur Ma’arif Silungan, Markaz Ibrahim

3rd runner-up: Zuhair Silongan, Markaz Ginakit



Bangsamoro Wa’lī Sheikh Khalipha Nando said this activity is in line with the observation of the Holy Month of Ramadhan 1442H (2021), wherein it aims to “increase the faith of mankind and keeps us on the right track.”



In Islamic faith, reading the Qur’an is one of the acts of worship, aside from praying, fasting, and charity giving. It is also believed that Qur’an was revealed in the Month of Ramadhan, making it even more significant.



This year’s conduct of “Ramadhan and Qur’an in the Bangsamoro” was spearheaded by the Office of the Wa’lī, in partnership with the various Members of the Parliament, Hay-ato Ulama El-Muslimina Bil-Filibbin, Inc., Committee on Noble Qur’an- Tarbiya Sub-Committee, Da’wah Committee and Masajid Affairs, and the Union of Muslim Youth Organizations (UMYO). (Bangsamoro Information Office)