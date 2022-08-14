Woman nabbed in Lanao del Sur for murder charges

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao - Intelligence-driven operation conducted by police in Saguiaran, Lanao del Sur led to the arrest of a lady high value target and former village chairperson based on a warrant isued by a local court.

Arrested was Rowaida Macarao Alawi, charged for the crime of murder as an accomplice, committed sometime in 2011 with Bailbond recommended of 200,000.00 issued by 12th Judicial Region, Branch 9, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur dated August 1, 2022.

She is also listed in Lanao Del Sur's Provincial Police Office drug watchlist and profiled as High Valued Target due to her previous commitment as Barangay Chairwoman. She is allegedly operating widely around Lanao Del Sur especially during her incumbency.

Upon arrest, the said suspect was properly informed of her constitutional rights and was brought to Saguiaran MPS for documentation and proper disposition.

Meanwhile, PRO BAR lauded the efforts of the operating units for the stringent intelligence gathering and operations that resulted in the successful arrest of criminals in PRO BAR.