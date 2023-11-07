  Tuesday Nov, 07 2023 01:16:38 AM

Woman struck by lightning bolt die

John Felix Unson
The victim, Jessabel Namol, died on the spot from injuries she sustained. (John Unson)

COTABATO CITY - A 25-year-old woman in Libungan town in Cotabato province died instantly after having been struck by lightning at dusk Saturday.

In separate reports Monday, the Libungan Municipal Police Station and the office of the municipal mayor identified the fatality as Jessabel Namol, a resident of Barangay Kapayawi, an interior area in the municipality.

Barangay officials said it was drizzling at the time when Namol went out of their house to fetch water from an outdoor tap at one spot in their yard when she was hit by a powerful lightning bolt, causing her immediate death.

The local government unit of Libungan assured to provide Namol’s family with financial assistance needed for her burial.

