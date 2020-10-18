  Sunday Oct, 18 2020 11:15:51 PM

Women's group, UNDP, Army reach out to tribal children during IP month celebration in South Upi

INDIGENOUS PEOPLES NEWS • 21:30 PM Sun Oct 18, 2020
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

SOUTH UPI, Maguindanao – In celebration of Indigenous Peoples Month this October, the Women’s Organization of Raja Mamalu Descendants (WORMD), in partnership with the United Nationd Development Programme (UNDP) and the Army’s 6th Infantry Battalion had conducted an outreach program in the remote village here Saturday.

Beneficiaries of the outreach program amid the pendemic were IP children who received vitamins, dental and hygiene kits.  A feeding program and free haircut were also provided for the IP children in Barangay Pandan.

Aileen Kese Marie Usob Hualde, WORMD executive director, said the event was also actively participated by the local government of South Upi, especially Municipal Councilor Beatrice Yap and other stakeholders.

Mary Ann Buaya, chairperson of Barangay Pandan, lauded the organizers and its partners for choosing her village as beneficiaries of the program.

Soldiers, led by 1Lt Alexander Cordial, 6th IB Charlie company commander, and Lt Reina Rose Bantayan, civil military operations officer, said the Army is more than willing to assist whatever noble projects any organization is giving to IP communities.

“Ang aking organisasyon ay patuloy sa pagbigay ng tulong sa mga marginalized IP communities at patuloy sa pag organisa ng ibat ibang activities at pakipag-partner sa LGU sa programang pangkapayapaan, lalo na para sa mga kababaihan at kabataan,” Hulade said.

The road to Barangay Pandan was not easy as shown in the image below.

                       

